Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut the TCL 10L smartphone in a limited promotion.

This week, the TCL 10L sells at $209.99 after instant coupon, down from the $249.99 MSRP.

The TCL 10L includes a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dotch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, four rear cameras, and 16MP front camera.