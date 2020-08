EA Inc. this week previewed NHL 21 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One.

The title will include an updated Be A Pro mode, new skill moves, HUT Rush mode, World of Chel free skate option, and scrimmage option to play against an AI team.

The final game will include Franchise mode trade deadlines and support backwards compatibility for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

It will be sold Oct. 16.