LG to sell wearable air purifier

LG Electronics this week announced the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, a face mask that can supply fresh air to the user.

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier includes two H13 HEP filters to deliver clean air. In addition, the Respiratory Sensor can detect the cycle and volume of breath to adjust three-speed fans accordingly.

An 820mAH battery will power the device for up to eight hours on low-power mode and two hours on high-power mode.

Finally, the product includes a case equipped with UV-LED lights to kill germs, charge the mask, and send a notification to the LG ThinQ mobile app to change filters.

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be sold in Q4 in select markets.