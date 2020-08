Sony Corp. this week released a new update to Marvel’s Iron Man for the PlayStation 4 PlayStation VR.

The new update includes New Game+ to replay the game with gained Research Points and Impulse Armor unlocks, new Ultimate difficulty, new weapons, new custom armor, new quality of life features, improved load times, cinematic skips, and side missions skips.

Playstation VR hardware utilizes a 5.7-inch OLED display at 1920 x RGB x 980 resolution.

It has sold five million units to date.