Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to infiltrate PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Activision Blizzard Inc. this week said it will release Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and the PC.

Set in the early ’80s, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops. The title will include a single-player campaign, cross-platform and cross-generation online multiplayer functionality, and free post-launch content including multiplayer maps and modes.

The final game will include new Zombies co-op functionality.

The PS4, Xbox One, and PC SKU will be sold Nov. 13. The PS5 and Xbox Series X SKUs will be sold in their respective console launch windows.