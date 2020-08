Sega Games Co., Ltd. this week said Yakuza: Like a Dragon for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC Nov. 13.

The title will be released for the PlayStation 5 at a to be determined date and the Xbox Series X on launch day.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a new chapter in the Yakuza series that includes a new protagonist and a turn-based RPG battle system.

The final game includes a large-scale setting of Ijincho in Yokohama.