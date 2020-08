Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the DC Fandome Sale for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select titles at up to 70 percent off.

Discounted titles include Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, LEGO DC Super Villains Deluxe Edition, Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition, Batman: Arkham Collection, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition, Scribblenauts Mega Pack, and LEGO Batman 2.

The sale ends Aug. 27.