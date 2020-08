GfK Chart-Track this week said EA Inc.’s PGA Tour 2K21 ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Aug. 22, PGA Tour 2K21 ranked as the No. 2 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

PGA Tour 2K21 includes the new PGA Tour Career Mode, new courses, character customization, online functionality and play-by-play commentary.