Xbox Live Ultimate Game Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Xbox Live Ultimate Game Sale for the Xbox One and Xbox 360.

The sale discounts select titles at up to 50 percent off and Xbox Live Ultimate and Gold members save up to 10 percent more.

Discounted titles include FIFA 20, Resident Evil 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Mortal Kombat 11, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Gears 5, Borderlands 3, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, Sonic Mania, and MX vs. ATV Reflex.

The sale ends Aug. 24.