Nintendo eShop holds Share the Fun Sale

August 24, 2020

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Share the Fun Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch.

Discounted titles include Luigi’s Mansion 3, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Gmaes Tokyo 2020, Overwatch: Legendary Edition, Dead by Daylight, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Star Wars Episode I Racer, Catherine: Full Body, Streets of Rage 4, Puyo Puyo Tetris, and Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2.

The sale will end Aug. 30.


