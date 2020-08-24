Gotham Knights to battle PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Inc. this week said it will release Gotham Knights to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and the Xbox One.

Developed by WB Games Montreal, Gotham Knights is a third-person action RPG title to include single-player and two-player online co-op functionality.

In the title, Batman has fallen and Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood are subsequently tasked to protect Gotham City.

The final game will include an open-world of five boroughs in addition to character customization.

The title will be sold in 2021.