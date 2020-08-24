Crysis Remastered to deploy to PS4, Xbox One, PC next month

Crytek this month said it will release Crysis Remastered to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC Sept. 18.

Crysis Remastered, co-developed with Saber Interactive on CRYENGINE, is a first-person shooter with remastered graphics and optimizations.

The title will include the original single-player campaign, up to 8K high-quality textures, HDR support, improved art assets, temporal anti-aliasing, parallax occlusion mapping, and software-based ray tracing.

Finally, the PC version will support hardware-based ray tracing on Nvidia RTX GPUs.