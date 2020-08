Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Xbox Free Play Days event.

Through Aug. 23, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play Overwatch: Origins Edition, F1 2020, Wreckfest at no cost.

In addition, customers can purchase each title at up to 67 percent off.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all Xbox Live Gold benefits, unlimited access to more than 100 games, and exclusive member deals and discounts.