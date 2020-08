Target Corp. this week is holding a game sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a limited promotion.

Discounted titles include UFC 4, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Rocket Arena: Mythic Edition, ARMS, Civilization VI, 1-2 Switch, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Borderlands 3.

Titles start at $9.99.