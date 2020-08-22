Nintendo 3DS sells 1,173 units in Japan Aug. 16 data

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo 3DS ranked as the No. 3 hardware in Japan in the latest sales data from the territory.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo 3DS sold 776 units between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16 to rank as the No. 3 game hardware for the week.

It sold 834 units to rank at No. 3 the week prior.

In Q1, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $1.4 billion.

The Nintendo 3DS sold 100,000 hardware units and 3.93 million software units in the quarter.

The Nintendo 3DS has sold 75.87 million hardware units and 384.07 software units to date.