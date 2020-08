Microsoft Corp. this week previewed the UI for the Xbox Series X.

The interface will include more readable text, updated illustration style, 50 percent faster booting, 40 percent less memory impact, and game clips sent to the Xbox mobile app.

The Xbox Series X will include an 8-core 3.8Ghz Custom Zen 2 CPU and 12TFLOPS 1.825 Ghz Custom RDNA 2 GPU by AMD, 16GB GDDR6 RAM, 1TB Custom NVME SSD, 1TB Expansion Card, USB 3.2 External HDD Support, and a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive.

It will be sold in Nov.