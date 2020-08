Written by: MARCUS LAI

TCL this week released a maintenance release update to the TCL 10L.

TCL 10L version v2.0.3C.H.X includes enhanced system stability and the latest Android Security Maintenance Release.

It is 700.1MB in size.

The TCL 10L includes a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dotch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, four rear cameras, and 16MP front camera.