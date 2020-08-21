PGA Tour 2K1, Harvest Moon, Samurai Jack drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released Aug. 21 include PGA Tour 2K1, Harvest Moon: Mad Dash, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, Party Panic, and The Blobs Fight.

PGA Tour 2K1 is a golf simulation title, Harvest Moon: Mad Dash is a farming puzzle game, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is a third-person action title, Party Panic is an online and local multiplayer party game, and The Blobs Fight! is an arena party game.

PGA Tour 2K1 is Xbox One X Enhanced.