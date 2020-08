Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding Indie World Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch at up to 40 percent off.

Discounted titles include Streets of Rage 4, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, Dead Cells, Takeshi and Hiroshi, Hotline Miami Collection, Huntdown, and Overland.

The sale is valid until Aug. 30.