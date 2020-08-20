Paper Mario: The Origami King No. 8 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Paper Mario: The Origami King for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Aug. 15, Paper Mario: The Origami King ranked as the No. 8 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 7 the week prior.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is a turn-based RPG that includes a new ring-based battle system to help Mario defeat King Olly.

A new ability called 1000-Fold Arms allows Mario to stretch and pull the landscape to reveal new locations or help solve puzzles.

The final game includes mini-game events.