Nintendo to deploy new independent developer titles

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week previewed more than 20 new titles from independent game developers.

New titles include Hades, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Spiritfarer, Untitled Goose Game, A Short Hike, Torchlight III, Takeshi and Hiroshi, Hypnospace Outlaw, Card Shark, Manifold Garden, Subnautica, Subnautica: Below Zero, Garden Story, Evergate, Bear and Breakfast, and INMOST.

In Q1, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $1.4 billion.

Between Apr. to June, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 5.68 million in unit sales, a 167 percent increase from the year prior.