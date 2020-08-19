Ghost of Tsushima No. 4 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Ghost of Tsushima for the PlayStation 4 ranked as the best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Aug. 15, Ghost of Tsushima ranked as the No. 4 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 2 the week prior.

Developed by Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima is a third-person action title set in 1274.

In the title, Jin Sakai, a samurai warrior, must defend his clan and home against a Mongol assault led by Khotun Khan.

The title is sold in a Standard Edition at $59.99, Digital Deluxe Edition at $69.99, and Collector’s Edition at $169.99.