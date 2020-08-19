Beyond Enemy Lines 2, Even the Ocean, FuzzBall drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released Aug. 17 include Beyond Enemy Lines 2, Even the Ocean, FuzzBall, Norman’s Great Illusion, She Sees Red, and Stones of the Revenant.

Beyond Enemy Lines 2 is a first-person tactical shooter, Even the Ocean is an action platform title, FuzzBall is a 4-player brawler, Norman’s Great Illusion is an adventure RPG, She Sees Red is an interactive thriller, and Stones of the Revenant is a side-scrolling action title.