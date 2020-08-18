Paper Mario: The Origami King sells 19,089 units in Aug. 9 Japan data

August 18, 2020

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Paper Mario: The Origami King for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9, Paper Mario: The Origami King 19,089 units. It has sold 201,597 units in the region.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is a turn-based RPG that includes a new ring-based battle system to help Mario defeat King Olly.

A new ability called 1000-Fold Arms allows Mario to stretch and pull the landscape to reveal new locations or help solve puzzles.

The final game includes mini-game events.


