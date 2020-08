Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released Aug. 18 include Mortal Shell, Manifold Garden, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition, and Helheim Hassle.

Mortal Shell is a survival action RPG, Manifold Garden is a geometric puzzle title, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is a single-player isometric RPG, and Helheim Hassle is a puzzle platform adventure title.