Ghost of Tsushima sells 32,130 units in Aug. 9 Japan data

Famitsu this month said Sony Corp.’s Ghost of Tsushima for the PlayStation 4 ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9, Ghost of Tsushima sold 32,130 units. It has sold 330,364 units in the region.

Developed by Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima is a third-person action title set in 1274.

In the title, Jin Sakai, a samurai warrior, must defend his clan and home against a Mongol assault led by Khotun Khan.

The title is sold in a Standard Edition at $59.99, Digital Deluxe Edition at $69.99, and Collector’s Edition at $169.99.