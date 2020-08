Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Summer Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Summer Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition, MotoGP 20, Yakuza 3 Remastered, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Judgment, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Tetris Effect, and DOOM Eternal.

The sale ends Aug. 18.