Paper Mario: The Origami King No. 3 in July U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Paper Mario: The Origami King for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in July at U.S. retail.

For the month, Paper Mario: The Origami King ranked as the No. 3 best-selling title based on dollar sales.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is a turn-based RPG that includes a new ring-based battle system to help Mario defeat King Olly.

A new ability called 1000-Fold Arms allows Mario to stretch and pull the landscape to reveal new locations or help solve puzzles.

The final game includes mini-game events.