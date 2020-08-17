Nintendo Switch sells 173K units in Japan Aug. 9 data

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch sold more than 173,000 hardware units in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said the Nintendo Switch sold 173,338 units between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9.

In Q1, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $1.4 billion.

Between Apr. to June, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 5.68 million in unit sales, a 167 percent increase from the year prior.

The company forecasts shipment of 19 million Nintendo Switch units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2021.

In addition, it sold 50.43 million units of software in the period.

The hardware has sold 61.44 million units to date.