Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to battle PS4

Sony Corp. this week said it will release Ghost of Tsushima: Legends for the PlayStation 4.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will include 2-4 co-op online functionality with four character classes – Samurai, Hunter, Ronin and Assassin.

Two-player missions include co-op Story missions that require partner synchronization and four-player missions will include wave-based Survival missions.

It will be released as a free download this fall.

Developed by Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima is a third-person action title set in 1274.

In the title, Jin Sakai, a samurai warrior, must defend his clan and home against a Mongol assault led by Khotun Khan.

The title is sold in a Standard Edition at $59.99, Digital Deluxe Edition at $69.99, and Collector’s Edition at $169.99.