Retailer Best Buy Co. Inc. this month discounted select titles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 to under $20 in a limited sale.

Titles discounted to $19.99 include Death Stranding, Nioh 2, Days Gone, Dreams, MediEvil, Everybody’s Golf VR, Concrete Genie, and MLB The Show 19.

Title MSRPs are between $29.99 and $39.99.