IOGEAR GME680 MMOMENTUM Gaming Mouse review – PC precision

A gaming mouse is an essential accessory for precision aiming. The IOGEAR Kaliber Gaming GME680 MMOMENTUM Gaming Mouse is ready for battle, with customizable dpi settings, programmable buttons and custom RGB lighting.

The GME680 is a full-featured gaming mouse. Built for larger hands, the standard left and right buttons flank a customizable RGB scroll wheel. Below the wheel are plus and minus buttons for instant access to one of five pre-set dpi settings (800 to 16,000). On the left side are forward and back buttons, in addition to four additional customizable buttons for a total of 12 programmable buttons. RGB lighting is subtle and occurs at the scroll wheel, Kaliber Gaming logo, and near the base.

The software driver is functional and allows users to customize buttons, configure dpi settings, choose 10 pre-set RGB lighting functions, and adjust mouse parameters for up to five profiles. In our software test, all settings and functions were saved correctly, including all RGB settings.

Testing the mouse with CS: GO, the GME680 held solid performance with quick and accurate shooting. The same can be said for its performance on console when we used the IOGEAR Kaliber Gaming KeyMander 2 hub to connect the GME680 to the Xbox One for around of Halo 5: Guardians.

Finally, the G680 includes a braided nylon cord and Velcro wrap for added durability and tidiness.

Overall, the IOGEAR Kaliber Gaming GME680 MMOMENTUM Gaming Mouse is a well-rounded accessory for core gaming. It’s fast, accurate, customizable, and most importantly, ready for battle.