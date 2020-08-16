Best Buy PC Gaming Anniversary Sale to conclude

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week will conclude the PC Gaming Anniversary Sale which discounts select gaming notebooks, monitors, graphics cards, and headsets.

Discounted products include the HP OMEN Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop at $1,249.99, Lenovo Legion 5 15-inch Gaming Laptop at $949.99, ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop at $899.99, CORSAIR Medium Gaming Mouse Pad at $9.99, HyperX Pulsefire Core Wired Optical Gaming Mouse at $24.99, Samsung Odyssey CRG5 series 24-inch LED Curved FHD FreeSync monitor at $179.99, and the CORSAIR VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless Stereo Gaming Headset at $159.99.

The sale concludes Aug. 17.