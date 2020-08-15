Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris No. 10 in July U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Bandai Namco Games America Inc.’s Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in July at U.S. retail.

For the month, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris ranked as the No. 10 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is a third-person action RPG set after the Sword Art Online Alicization anime series in which Kirito uncovers the Underworld, a virtual world where AIs behave like humans.

The final game contains Sword Art Online Alicization characters including Eugeo, Alice, and the Administrator.