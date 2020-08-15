Nintendo Switch No. 1 hardware in July 2020 sales

NPD Group Inc. this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s ranked as the No. 1 video game hardware platform in July at U.S. retail.

The Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling hardware based on dollar sales.

In addition, Nintendo Switch ranked as the best-selling platform in unit and dollar sales year-to-date.

In Q1, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $1.4 billion.

Between Apr. to June, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 5.68 million in unit sales, a 167 percent increase from the year prior.

The company forecasts shipment of 19 million Nintendo Switch units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2021.

In addition, it sold 50.43 million units of software in the period.

The hardware has sold 61.44 million units to date.