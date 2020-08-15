Best Buy holds PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Anniversary sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week discounted select titles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a 3-Day Anniversary Sale.

Discounted titles include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Death Stranding, MLB The Show 20, NBA 2K20, NHL 20, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection, Days Gone, Dream, Nioh 2, Rage 2, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, Super Mario Party, Borderlands 3, Catherine: Fully Body Standard Edition, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, and Borderlands Legendary Collection.

The sale ends Aug. 16.