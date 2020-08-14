Microsoft to sell Surface Duo in Sept.

Microsoft Corp. this week said it will sell the Surface Duo, a new folding smartphone, Sept. 10.

The Surface Duo includes two 5.6-inch screens that unfold to a combined 8.3-inch display. A hinge between the two displays will allow the device to fold like a book or cover to cover.

Users can utilize the full unfolded display or choose to run different applications on each of the 5.3-inch screens.

The final product will be Android-based.

The 128GB SKU will be sold at $1,399 and the 256GB SKU will sell at $1,499.