EA Sports UFC 4, Dying Light: Hellraid, Cooking Simulator drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released Aug. 14 include EA Sports UFC 4, Dying Light: Hellraid, Cooking Simulator, Bite the Bullet, The Explorer of Night, Linn: Path of Orchards, and Of Tanks and Demons III.

EA Sports UFC 4 is an MMA fighting title, Dying Light: Hellraid is a first-person horror action title, Cooking Simulator is a first-person cooking simulation title, Bite the Bullet is an RPG shooter, The Explorer of Night is a platform game, Linn: Path of Orchards is a puzzle platform title, and Of Tanks and Demons III is an arcade action game.