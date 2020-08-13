The Alto Collection, Boomerang Fu, Faeria drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released Aug. 13 include The Alto Collection, Boomerang Fu, Faeria, Darkestville Castle, The Ambassador: Fractured Times, and Through the Darkest Times.

The Alto Collection is an action adventure title, Boomerang Fu is a physics party game, Faeria is a card strategy game, Darkestville Castle is a point-and-click adventure, The Ambassador: Fractured Times is a twin-stick shooter, and Through the Darkest Times is a strategy title.

The Alto Collection is Xbox One X Enhanced.