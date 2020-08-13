Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter DLC to drop in Sept.

Microsoft Corp. this week said the Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter DLC for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass for PC will be released Sept. 8.

The Creeping Winter DLC will include new missions, new enemies, in addition to new armor, weapons, and artifacts.

In addition, a free game update to include new merchants and Daily Trials to be released Sept. 8.

Minecraft Dungeons is an all-new action adventure title inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. It will include 3D, multi-level dungeons, and up to four-player co-op functionality.

The final game contains varied levels including canyons, swamps, and mines, in addition to new weapons and items to defeat enemy swarms.

The Minecraft Dungeons – Standard Edition is sold at $19.99 and the Hero Edition is sold at $29.99. The Hero Edition contains a Hero Pass that includes a Hero Cape, two player skins, a chicken pet and two upcoming DLC packs.