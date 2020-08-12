Halo Infinite to deploy in 2021

NEWSXBOX SERIES X

Written by:

August 12, 2020

Microsoft Corp. this week said Halo Infinite will be sold in 2021.

Developer 343 cited development challenges for the delay from the prior holiday 2020 release date.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title will include the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

Halo Infinite will support 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, the multiplayer component will be free-to-play.

It will be sold for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.


Previous Story:
Xbox Series X to be sold in Nov.

Comments are closed.