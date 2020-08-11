Xbox Series X to be sold in Nov.

Microsoft Corp. this week said the Xbox Series X will be sold in Nov.

The Xbox Series X will include an 8-core 3.8Ghz Custom Zen 2 CPU and 12TFLOPS 1.825 Ghz Custom RDNA 2 GPU by AMD, 16GB GDDR6 RAM, 1TB Custom NVME SSD, 1TB Expansion Card, USB 3.2 External HDD Support, and a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive.

The Xbox One X is said to include performance twice that of the Xbox One X and eight times that of the Xbox One.

As a result, the hardware will support up to 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.

A new feature called Smart Delivery will optimize performance of prior generation titles from Xbox to the Xbox One for the Xbox Series X.

Dynamic Latency Input will allow input synchronization for more precise and responsive controls.

Finally, Quick Resume will allow users to continue multiple games from a suspended state without long load times.

Graphics fidelity includes 4K at 60FPS, Variable Refresh Rate, Variable Rate Shading, 8K functionality. The hardware itself can be placed in vertical or horizontal orientation.

Final specifications include a next-generation SSD, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Dynamic Latency Input to limit latency.

The Xbox Series X will be backwards compatible to all prior Xbox consoles, including Xbox One gaming accessories.

In addition, the Xbox Wireless Controller has been refined to include a new Share button and an advanced d-pad from the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. It will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows PCs.