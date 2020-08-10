Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition sells 1.32M

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month said Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.32 million units to date.

The title includes updated graphics, an improved battle HUD and menus, more than 90 remastered tracks, and an all-new epilogue story called Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected.

Released to the Wii in 2012, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a remastered version of the RPG entry.

The title chronicles the adventures of Shulk and Fiona.

It sells at $59.99.