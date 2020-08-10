Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 sells 5M units

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this month said Final Fantasy VII Remake for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 sold 5 million units at global retail in three days post launch.

The figure includes digital sales.

Final Fantasy VII Remake, released Apr. 10, is an action RPG based on the 1997 release.

It is the first entry in a multi-part saga that introduces the mercenary Cloud Strife and his battle against the Shinra Electric Power Company’s control of mako energy in the city of Midgar.

The final game utilizes the Unreal Engine.

It sells at $59.99.