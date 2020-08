Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Quakecon Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One by up to 80 percent off.

Discounted titles include DOOM Eternal, The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, Rage 2: Deluxe Ediiton, Dishonored 2, DOOM 64, Fallout 4, Prey, The Evil Within 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

The sale is valid until Aug. 10.