KeyMander 2 review – solid keyboard / mouse hub for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

For FPS titles, a keyboard and mouse is the best way to secure a win. The IOGEAR Kaliber Gaming KeyMander 2 offers that functionality and more to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and Nintendo Co. Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a compact package.

The KeyMander 2 is a small hub that includes three USB ports and a 5V micro USB port for power. To function, users plug in the console controller, keyboard, and mouse into the hub. In addition, a 5W micro USB power adapter is required to fully power many modern keyboard and mice combinations.

After all plugs are inserted, users download the K2 app to their Android or iOS device and pair the KeyMander 2 to the app. After pairing, users can employ custom key mapping, mouse sensitivity and macro functions. In addition, game profiles for popular consoles titles including Apex Legends, Borderlands 3, Destiny 2, DOOM Eternal, GTA V, and Fortnite, can be configured and saved to the KeyMander 2. Settings include button layout, sensitivity, and deadzones.

We tested the KeyMander 2 on the Xbox One using the IOGEAR HVER PRO X Optical Mechanical Keyboard and the IOGEAR MMOMENTUM Mouse on Halo 5: Guardians. Both the keyboard and mouse held responsive movement and aim, and provided a much better shooting advantage than a standard analog stick controller.

Finally, the KeyMander 2 includes a crossover function to swap PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch controllers to any console. In our test, we replaced the keyboard connection with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, set the app to Crossover Mode, and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller worked without a hitch on the Xbox One.

While the setup requires constant Bluetooth connectivity and a mobile app to configure settings, the KeyMander 2 is a solid solution to add keyboard, mouse and controller swap functionality to current-gen consoles.

It sells at $89.95.