Xbox One sells 41 units in Japan Aug. 2 data

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One hardware ranked at No. 4 in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported that the Xbox One sold 41 units, including 25 Xbox One X units to rank as the No. 4 hardware between July 27 and Aug. 2.

It sold 40 units to rank at No. 4 the week prior.

In Q4, Microsoft said the More Personal Computing segment, which includes the Xbox, held $12.9 billion in revenue.

Gaming revenue increased 64 percent from the year prior.

Xbox content and services revenue, which includes the Xbox Game Pass, increased 65 percent from one year prior.

Microsoft will sell the Xbox Series X, the successor to the Xbox One, holiday 2020.