PS4 No. 2; Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On No. 1 in Japan

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 2 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 4,025 units between July 27 to Aug. 2 to rank at No. 2 in overall hardware sales.

It sold 1,434 units to rank at No. 2 the week prior.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On ranked as the No. 1 title selling 123,147 units for the week.

Sony sold 1.9 million PS4 units and 91 million units of PS4 software in Q4.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded revenue of $5.7 billion, a 32 percent increase from the year prior. It held a operating income of $1.2 billion for the fiscal year, a 68 percent increase from the year prior.

PS4 sales have totaled 112.3 million units to date.

PS4 software sales totaled to 1.4 billion units to date.

PS Plus members totaled 44.9 million.