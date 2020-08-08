Nintendo 3DS sells 776 units in Japan Aug. 2 data

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo 3DS ranked as the No. 3 hardware in Japan in the latest sales data from the territory.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo 3DS sold 776 units between July 27 and Aug. 2 to rank as the No. 3 game hardware for the week.

It 1,042 units to rank at No. 3 the week prior.

In Q1, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $1.4 billion.

The Nintendo 3DS sold 100,000 hardware units and 3.93 million software units in the quarter.

The Nintendo 3DS has sold 75.87 million hardware units and 384.07 software units to date.


