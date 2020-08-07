Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season V update previewed

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week previewed the Season V update for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and the PC.

Season V characters will include Dan (Winter 2020), Rose (Spring 2021), Oro (Summer 2021), Akira (Summer 2021), and a final character (Fall 2021).

New battle mechanic and battle balance measures will be released Winter 2020 in a free update.

The full update will include more than 30 new costumes, four new stages, and two new Capcom Pro Tour stages.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition includes 40 characters, 34 stages, and more than 200 costumes.

It is sold at $29.99.